Demi Lovato Delivers Powerhouse National Anthem Performance at 2020 Super Bowl: Watch

Demi Lovato took to the stage at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (Feb. 2) in Miami, Florida to perform her rendition of the United States’ national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Backed by a live band, Lovato wore a white suit as her powerhouse vocals soared during her take on the classic. Unlike some national anthem performers of the past, Lovato didn’t miss a mark when it came to lyrics or vocals.

Lovato predicted her Super Bowl national anthem performance a decade ago when she tweeted, in 2010, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a Super Bowl..." Dreams come true, people!

The performance marks Lovato’s second since her return to music following an overdose back in July 2018.The singer debuted her latest single, “Anyone,” at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 during an emotional performance.

Earlier this week, the singer revealed to Andy Cohen in an interview on his SiriusXM show that while she was in treatment following the overdose, she was unsure if she’d return to music. “We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know how healthy I would be when I left. It was a scary time in my life, for sure,” she said.

Lovato isn’t the only musical performer to appear at this year’s Super Bowl.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed “America the Beautiful” and, of course, superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to co-headline the halftime show.

Watch a clip of Demi Lovato's national anthem performance via YouTube, below:

Check out’ Twitter’s reactions to Demi Lovato’s national anthem performance below: