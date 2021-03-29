Demi Lovato Seemingly Confirms She’s Pansexual: ‘I’m So Fluid Now’

Demi Lovato is part of the “alphabet mafia.”

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Lovato was asked about her possible future as a mother and wife, which led her to discuss her sexuality.

“In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure,” she revealed. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.”

She became engaged to actor Max Ehrich last year, but the “Dancing With the Devil” singer admitted she has no idea what type of person will truly be her forever person.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” Lovato explained.

When podcast host Joe Rogan asked, “What do they call that? Pansexual?,” the 28-year-old singer replied, "Yeah, pansexual. [I like] anything, really.”

“I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” she continued, referring to the LGBTQIA+ community. “Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding.”

GLAAD defines pansexuality as being attracted to all gender identities, or being attracted to people regardless of gender.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato recently told Entertainment Weekly. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign' … I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Lovato officially came out to her parents in 2017. They were incredibly supportive of their daughter.

"My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy,'" she shared. "That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, [I'm] so grateful."