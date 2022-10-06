Demi Lovato Postpones Holy Fvck Tour After Losing Voice

Demi Lovato is asking fans to come together and give them a break after they revealed they are not feeling the best.

Lovato announced on Wednesday (Oct. 5) that they would be postponing a date of their Holy Fvck tour until they recover.

"Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice" said the statement.

"I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it’s announced," it continued.

"This is the absolute last thing I want to do. I’m having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all," it concluded.

The Rosemont Theatre, outside of Chicago, would go on to let ticket holders know that Lovato would be performing there in the future. What's more, they assured fans that the previously purchased tickets would be honored whenever the new date is announced.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been touring since September. However, they did go on to note that this tour will more than likely be their last.

In a previously posted Instagram Story they shared the news.

"I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," they said.

It is worth noting that Lovato was sick during the time she announced the news as well. In another Instagram Story posted she revealed the news.

"I'm so f---ing sick I can't get out of bed," they shared.

Lovato recently returned to their pop-rock roots on their Holy Fvck album, which garnered acclaim from fans and critics, becoming their most acclaimed album to date.

The Holy Fvck tour is Lovato's first tour in four years and is scheduled to run through November.