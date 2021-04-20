Demi Lovato Posts Picture of Herself Smoking Weed to Celebrate 4/20

Demi Lovato is celebrating the cannabis holiday known as 4/20.

On Tuesday (April 20), the “Dancing With the Devil” singer shared a photo on Instagram that featured her smoking a bowl in a hammock with an ocean view in honor of the marijuana-themed holiday.

"Happy 420," she wrote on the photo, with a clip of her song “California Sober” playing on the story.

@ddlovato on Instagram

In February, Lovato revealed that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following her drug overdose in 2018, believed to be from opioids laced with fentanyl.

The former Disney Channel star describes her current state of sobriety as "California sober," meaning she abstains from all drugs except marijuana and alcohol.

"I think the term I best identify with is 'California sober,'" she told CBS Sunday Morning. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them. Because it might not."

"I am cautious to say that just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't like a one-size fits all solution," Lovato added. "I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size fits all solution for everybody too."

Her lifestyle and sobriety choice is a controversial one, as some argue that “California sober” defeats the idea of sobriety, claiming it is inappropriate and that there is no moderation for people who struggle with drug and alcohol addition

“Not demi lovato showing off her smoking weed on her stories... idk some followers might struggle with it. It might not cause physical addiction but can be a hard vice for people still....” a Twitter user shared.

"I've learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never gonna do this again,'" the star explained in her documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."

The medical use of cannabis is legal in 36 states in the U.S., while recreational use is legal in 17, including California, where Lovato lives.