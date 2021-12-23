Demi Lovato Serenades a Ghost and Gets a ‘Standing Ovation’ From Them

Demi Lovato apparently earned a "standing ovation" from a ghost.

In Season 1, Episode 2 of their Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, they along with friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith visited an abandoned town in Arizona.

The trio visited the site of a past brothel where they encountered Carmen, who apparently has a grudge against men. She allegedly worked there and was mistreated by the patrons.

The team communicated with her via an EMF detector that is said to emit noises when a spirit is trying to communicate with people.

"Have you seen anything like ETs here, or UFOs? Star people?" Lovato questioned to the spirit. Unfortunately, the EMF detector remained silent.

Lovato realized that she may not want to communicate with the two men in the room. "Did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?" they asked Carmen the ghost. The EMF detector emitted a sharp noise which presumably meant "yes."

"I think - Oh, I get that a lot. She has trauma. That's why she doesn't like men. I have trauma, too, so I feel you and I get it," they said.

Scott and Smith told Lovato to give Carmen hope by performing an acapella rendition of their smash hit, "Skyscraper." After they finished, Carmen let out three beeps, which meant a positive response.

"That's the coolest standing ovation I've ever had," Lovato admitted.

Watch the paranormal encounter, below.