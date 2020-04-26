Demi Lovato took part in the Sonny With A Chance/So Random reunion over the weekend, during which she opened up about her journey with rehab and recovery.

The main cast of the former Disney Channel show reunited via Zoom in a video stream on Saturday (April 25).

When the cast asked each other what they were up to since the show concluded, the 27-year-old pop star joked, “Rehab, several times.”

Later on in the broadcast, the “Confident” singer shared that it was Thorton who inspired her during her first stint in a rehabilitation facility.

“When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV,” she told her fellow actress.

“I looked at that as, ‘I wish I had that so bad,’” she added, referring to her eating disorder. “Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But, I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have, I look back now and I'm like, man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.”

Lovato also revealed that every lunch break she had a meeting. She also explained the reasoning behind her dressing room being 98 degrees while she was still under a blanket. “I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing,” she admitted.

“I'm realizing that as I've gotten older because when I was young, when you start off in the industry as a 7-year-old [or] 8-year-old, you kind of value your self-worth with your success,” Lovato shared. “I have moments all the time where I'm like, D'o I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany [Thorton] and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?'”

When asked what advice she would give a child going into the acting business, Lovato said to speak up for yourself and to tell your team your needs and when you’re not feeling good.

Watch the reunion, below.

Cast members in attendance included Sterling Knight, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Arms, Doug Brochu, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp, Audrey Whitby and Damien Haas. Cast member Brandon Smith misread the group text and was out during the call but shared a short video with the group.