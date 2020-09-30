Demi Lovato surprised fans with an emotional new release, titled "You Still Have Me."

The "Confident" singer debuted the ballad on Wednesday (September 30) via her social media accounts. In the breakup anthem, which expresses the love and belief in herself, Lovato sings about having herself—which is all that matters at the end of the day.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

Listen to the surprise release, below.

Lovato teased the track on Tuesday (September 29) with a simple tweet: "Music is always there for me... song in the AM," she wrote.

"Still Have Me" follows her collaboration with EDM superstar Marshmello on "OK Not to Be OK."

Lovato spoke with PopCrush Nights about their single. "It's an anthem for [the] unprecedented times that we're in right now, where there's civil unrest; a global pandemic is happening; and people are losing their lives and loved ones every single day," she said.