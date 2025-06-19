This Might Be One of the Most Disappointing TV Shows Ever

Sometimes a sought-after spinoff just can't live up to the legacy of its predecessor.



Orphan Black: Echoes, which aired in 2024, might just be one of the most disappointing TV series of all time.

A spinoff show based on and set after the events of sci-fi juggernaut Orphan Black, the show failed to meet viewers' high expectations upon its release and frustrated longtime fans of the original series, which was met with critical acclaim and fan adoration.

While the original Orphan Black, which starred Tatiana Maslany and aired between 2013 and 2017, garnered acclaim and many accolades, including an Emmy award for its lead star, the spinoff for the sci-fi drama series failed to receive the same level of appreciation or popularity.

When it debuted, it received mixed reviews from critics and scored much lower ratings with viewers and disappointed fans who watched the original series.

AMC AMC loading...

Orphan Black: Echoes, which aired 7 years after the original show's run, takes place 37 years following the original series.

It follows the life of now-adult Kira and her wife as they attempt to help a woman (played by Krysten Ritter) who has lost her memory following a mysterious medical procedure.

Unfortunately, fans were not impressed, citing the show as "boring" and "less original" than the original Orphan Black.

READ MORE: Worst TV Shows of 2025 According to IMDb Viewers

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series earned a lukewarm 60 percent rating from critics, but received an even colder rating from viewers at just 50 percent.

"You can cast wonderful actors without giving them quite enough to do. That's the big mistake Orphan Black: Echoes makes here," one reviewer lamented, while a fan weighed in, "Really wanted to like it but it's too convoluted and the star just wasn't strong enough as the lead. Very glad it wasn't renewed, would have been a damning indictment about the state of TV and creativity if it was."

AMC Networks canceled the show after just one underwhelming season.

The news of the cancellation of Orphan Black: Echoes came just weeks after the season ended its swift 10-episode run on AMC and AMC+.