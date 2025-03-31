Are Your DVDs Suddenly Not Working? Blame Nasty Disc Rot

If you appreciate the value, importance and (for the most part) reliability of physical media, it’s likely you have some DVDs in your collection.

Unlike streaming, where titles of your favorite films, documentaries and TV series can be pulled and/or shifted to another service at any given moment (if the thing you want to watch is even available to stream to begin with), physical media is always ready for you to press play.

According to Sony, a "typical DVD disc has an estimated life expectancy of anywhere from 30 to 100 years when properly stored and handled."

Unfortunately though, DVDs still have some drawbacks—one of which is the dreaded disc rot.

What Is Disc Rot?

Also known as CD rot, disc rot happens when the reflective layer on DVDs, CDs or other media discs begins to deteriorate, resulting in the complete loss or corruption of the data contained on the disc.

Disc rot can be caused by a number of factors, including chemical reactions, exposure to heat or humidity (and even light), oxidation or deep scratches on the disc.

Poor quality materials, especially those used to create early DVDs, can also lead to disc rot. Over time, the reflective layer breaks down and caused various glitches.

This often manifests in content that freezes while playing or simply won't load at all, making the disc totally unplayable.

Can Disc Rot Be Fixed?

Unfortunately, one disc rot starts and the reflective layer on the CD or DVD disc begins to break down, there’s really no way to reverse the rot or save the disc.

Your best bet in the fight against disc rot is to try to prevent it from happening in the first place by properly storing your DVDs in their original cases.

DVDs should also be kept in a cool, dry, dark place.

DVDs (and CDs) should also be cleaned with a microfiber cloth to remove any dust or grime, and you should always handle discs carefully and mindfully to avoid scratching them.

broken dvd not working iStock via Getty Images loading...

Warner Bros. Will Replace Your Rotted DVDs

If you have any DVDs that were manufactured by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) between 2006 and 2008, you may be entitled to replacement discs for certain titles.

In a statement shared in March 2025, WBHE noted they are aware that many of their DVDs from the mid-2000s are suddenly failing due to disc rot:

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is aware of potential issues affecting select DVD titles manufactured between 2006 and 2008, and the company has been actively working with consumers to replace defective discs ... Where possible, the defective discs have been replaced with the same title. However, as some of the affected titles are no longer in print or the rights have expired, consumers have been offered an exchange for a title of like-value.

Impacted consumers are being asked to contact the customer support team at whv@wbd.com.

Some of the hundreds of titles reportedly affected include Twilight Zone: The Movie, Rebel Without a Cause, Blade Runner (4-disc collector's edition), Veronica Mars, One Tree Hill, The Sopranos, The Powerpuff Girls: The Complete Series and more.