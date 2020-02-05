Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lady Gaga's rumored new beau, exciting Hamilton news and more, below!

Disney to Release Hamilton Starring the Original Broadway Cast!

Disney will release a film version of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, starring the original Broadway cast. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. The original show debuted in 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City. In order to retain the musical's same essence in the movie, Disney plans on combining the elements of live theater and film. (via People)

Chiefs Player Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Covering Adoption Fees for Dogs in Team's Hometown

Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackler for the Kansas City Chiefs, is giving back to dogs in need after the amazing win at the 2020 Super Bowl. KC Pet Project announced that Nnadi will cover the adoption fees of any shelter dogs currently available for adoption in celebration of winning the Big Game. (via People)

Walmart Is Now Selling a Rosé Wine Water Enhancer Just in Time for V-Day

Perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day spent with your boo... or just by yourself!

Lady Gaga's Rumored Boyfriend Has Been Revealed

Fans believe that the pop star is currently dating Parker Media CEO Michael Polansky. (via Business Insider)