DJ Khaled Literally Wouldn’t Stop Screaming ‘God Did’ at the VMAs

DJ Khaled is a bona fide meme-maker when he hits the stage — and the 2022 MTV VMAs was no exception.

His incessant shouting of the phrase "God Did!" while on stage at the VMAs had the internet exploding with reactions Sunday night (Aug. 28).

During his gig as presenter for Best Collaboration, DJ Khaled didn't let a moment pass without reminding everyone "God Did!" — the title of his new album. Naturally, the moment went viral.

"If DJ Khaled yells 'God did' one more time..." one person tweeted alongside a reaction video of someone diving into their TV screen.

"I know for sure that god is tired [of hearing] DJ Khaled scream every 2 seconds 'GOD DID,'" another viewer wrote.

"dj khaled bout to be saying 'god did' all night," someone else opined.

"Me after taking a shot after everytime [sic] DJ Khaled says 'God did,'" another Twitter user tweeted.

Many viewers accepted their fate from the start of the show, given DJ Khaled's reputation for particularly enthusiastic promotion of his albums and singles.

"DJ Khaled yelling at me during an award show again," someone wrote.

"DJ Khaled albums are the fast and furious franchise of rap," another fan commented.

Yet another viewer pointed out that DJ Khaled seemed to shout the phrase even when it didn't fit into the conversation.

"DJ Khaled saying 'god did' every two seconds even when it doesn’t fit in the sentence," they wrote.

From the red carpet pre-show with co-host Nessa to his presentation of Best Collaboration alongside rapper Offset, DJ Khaled chanted the phrase like a promotional prayer.

God Did features collaborations with Drake, Eminem, SZA, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Future, Lil Baby, Gunna, 21 Savage and more.