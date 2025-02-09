Super Bowl 59 Viewers React to President Donald Trump’s Attendance: ‘Trump Ruins the Super Bowl’

Reactions to President Donald Trump's presence at 2025 Super Bowl were mixed Sunday night (Feb. 9).

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl in history at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans tonight, where the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ MORE: See All the Viral 2025 Super Bowl Commercials

Prior to kick off, Trump walked the field and shook hands with staff, celebrities and players, including Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Notably, he posed for photos with victims of the Feb. 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans. Some questioned if it was just a photo/press opportunity as he posed for a picture and the interaction was roughly 30 seconds.

Warning: Some tweets below contain strong language

It's fair to say Trump, who is a convicted felon, has faced an enormous amount of backlash in the U.S. due to his polarizing beliefs and actions.

Some viewers brought up the fact that Trump was seen smiling and posing with police officers before the game just weeks after pardoning January 6th rioters, some of whom were violent toward police officers while storming the Capitol in 2021.

Other viewers noted the hypocrisy of Trump supporters not wanting politics or celebrities brought into the Super Bowl while loudly booing Taylor Swift when she was displayed on the jumbotron.

Another topic of conversation was how much Trump's appearance may have cost tax payers by way of his Secret Service detail, flights and other costs essential to attend the game.

See more social media reactions to Trump at the 2025 Super Bowl, below.