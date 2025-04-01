How Could Donald Trump Win a Third Term? President Says He’s ‘Not Joking’

President Donald Trump is apparently serious about seeking a third term in the Oval Office.

The president, who recently called himself a "king," alarmingly doubled down on the idea this past weekend, telling NBC News he's not kidding about the possibility of a third term, even though it would be illegal.

"A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration," Trump said Sunday (March 30).

"I’m not joking. But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it," he added.

When asked if he would enjoy being president for a third term, the 78-year-old stated that he likes "working."

Trump also noted "there are methods" he could seek a third presidential term through, though he did not elaborate on what those are.

Could Trump Really Get Elected Again in 2028?

According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a president cannot be elected to office for more than two terms, consecutive or non-consecutive.

The legal document clearly states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

However, the Constitution could technically be amended to expand the number of terms a president could serve. According to NBC News, an amendment to the Constitution would require a two-thirds vote in Congress to approve the measure, though it would be completely unprecedented and unlikely to happen.

Trump also hinted he could potentially attempt to obtain an additional term if Vice President JD Vance wins an election on a Vance-Trump ticket, then resigns as president, making Trump POTUS again.

Meanwhile, on-again, off-again Trump ally and convicted felon Steve Bannon recently told NewsNation that he believes Trump will "run and win" in 2028, insisting there are a "couple of alternatives" that could secure Trump a third term.