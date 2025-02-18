Is Drake Going Country? Why Fans Are Begging Him to Try the Genre

Following the release of Drake's new collaborative album with producer PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, fans are now clamoring for a country album from the Canadian rapper.

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Drake released his first full-length album since 2023's For All the Dogs.

Across the 21 new tracks, the rapper mixes many genres, including pop and traditional Mexican music on the song "Meet Your Padre," which features urban sierreño singer Chino Pacas.

However, one of the album's standout tracks is the genre-bending "Die Trying," a guitar-driven alt-pop song that veers into twangy country territory.

Listen to Drake & PartyNextDoor's "Die Trying"

After its release, Drake fans flocked to social media begging for the rapper to release a country EP or album, similar to how artists like Beyonce, whose Country Carter album won Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards, and Post Malone, who has seen commercial success with his country album F-1 Trillion.

"Drake country album so needed," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) the day Some Sexy Songs 4 U was released.

Other fans echoed the sentiment on the social media site.

"'Die Trying' is why if Drake makes a country/alternative album I will be 100% tuned in. This is the greatest artist who ever lived and ima stand by that til I’m 6 feet under. I feel blessed to have experienced him in real time since ‘09," another person tweeted.

"I could really go for a Drake x Morgan Wallen collab," someone else shared.

"Drake country album would be dope. Die Trying is my favorite on the album," another fan tweeted.

"How long before drake drops a country album?" someone else asked.

If Drake does go country, it would hardly make him the first rapper to do so.

In 2019, Lil Nas X scored a massive hit with his 2018 track "Old Town Road." The song also received a hit remix featuring country star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The release of Some Sexy Songs 4 U comes at an interesting time for Drake as he's currently embroiled in a legal battle with his label, Universal Music Group, for defamation and harassment.

In a lawsuit filed last month, the rapper, born Aubrey Graham, alleges UMG’s release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which accuses Drake of pedophilia, is an example of valuing "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists."