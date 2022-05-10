Drakes Loses $550,000 Betting on UFC Fight

Drake took yet another loss betting on sports over the weekend and this time it cost the "Money to Blow" rapper $550,000.

Drake has recently been going hard betting via the Stake app, which he has a partnership with. On May 6, he shared his latest wager with his 109 million Instagram followers, which showed he bet $550,000 on Justin Ray Gaethje to beat Charles Oliviera in UFC 274 on May 7. If Drizzy had come out on the winning end, he would have taken home $1.3 million. Instead, Oliveira ended the fight early by applying a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Drake has been taking Ls on the regular since winning over $1 million betting on the Super Bowl back in February. Back in March, Aubrey lost $275,000 betting on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington in UFC 272. Covington let Drake know about his bad decision during the post-fight press conference.

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight," Covington told the assembled press. "He needs to go back to, you know, selling those sh---y albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag]. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ, and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your sh---y little albums and rapping."

In April, Drake lost $100,000 betting on Duke to beat North Carolina in their Final Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

Drake loses bet on Duke ChampagnePapi via Instagram loading...

The losses seem like a lot but are really a drop in the bucket to Drake who recently reportedly inked a new deal with Universal Music Group that is estimated to be worth up to $400 million. He still has hope for one major bet. Last month, the OVO head honcho bet $200,000 that the Golden State Warriors would win the NBA's Western Conference title. The Warriors are currently up 2-1 in their seven-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies.