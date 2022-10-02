Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?

The viral anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will be revealing his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera.

"My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September. "The mask is coming off, and George [his frequent collaborator] is finally moving to Florida with the Dream Team! Then back to some epic Minecraft… (plus Minecraft manhunt in real life soon?!) so many awesome things to come. super nervous but also incredibly excited for the future! I can’t wait to start meeting you guys in person."

#DreamFaceReveal Explained

Dream is one of the most viral Minecraft YouTubers and boasts over 30 million subscribers. While the majority of streamers utilize the face cam feature, he does not and wears a mask if he is being filmed.

Popular content creators shared videos of them reacting to seeing Dream's face for the very first time and used the hashtag #DreamFaceReveal.

Who Is Dream on YouTube?

Not much is known about Dream's personal life or identity. In 2021, Dream revealed that his first name is Clay and that he lives in Orlando, Fla. According to reports, he was born on Aug. 12, 1999. He has also spoken publicly about his diagnosis of ADHD. On Feb. 4, 2021, Dream became an artist and debuted his first single called, "Roadtrip."

Why Did Dream Cover His Face?

In a since-deleted Q&A on Snapchat, Dream explained the reasoning behind his anonymity. "I'm not the most secure person," he shared before adding that he's not as insecure as a person, but rather not comfortable being on camera. Dream said that he believes face cams are "awkward."

What Does Dream Look Like?

We'll know soon enough! The YouTuber plans to upload a video of his public face reveal, potentially on Oct. 2, although a date has not been confirmed.