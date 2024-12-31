Influencer Woah Vicky Faked Her Own Kidnapping Because She Was ‘Bored’

Controversial influencer Woah Vicky, a.k.a. Victoria Rose, has admitted to faking her own kidnapping because she was "bored."

Vicky sparked concern after a tweet from her X (formerly Twitter) account claimed she had been kidnapped while on a trip to Nigeria.

"I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release," the since-deleted tweet said.

Later that day after her tweet went viral, Vicky admitted on Instagram Live that the whole thing was a "joke."

"I don’t drink or go to the club, so this is how I find my entertainment. You know, it’s probably not the best way to do it … Sometimes, you want to have a little fun," she said, per Page Six.

READ MORE: 'Gossip Girl' Actress Missing, Husband Allegedly Refuses to Help

Though she said she found the situation "funny," she also apologized to her followers.

"We all struggle in different areas. So I’m not saying this was the right thing to do. But I take accountability and ownership. I’m sorry for anyone that I harmed in the process," she said.

She elaborated on the apology in a lengthy post to her X/Twitter account on Dec. 30.

"I just wanted to come on here one last time to sincerely apologize to anyone I may have harmed during this prank. Not thinking things through comes with consequences, and I’m paying for it now," she wrote.

"I also apologize for how this situation reflects on me—I never intended to make any Black man or any country, especially Nigeria, look bad. If it came across that way, I’m truly sorry. I love Nigeria," she continued.

She then explained how the "prank" spiraled out of control.

"The prank started with us calling people I know from America. Then my brother from the USA posted it, and it ended up on blogs. Afterward, my brother from the USA suggested I make a tweet to keep it going, saying it was a good prank ... He even mentioned we could make money by creating a cryptocurrency based on the prank," she said.

"In hindsight, it was a terrible idea. We weren’t thinking at all," she went on.

"I’ve learned a lot from this, and I’ll be taking time off the internet to reflect, fast, and grow closer to God. Please keep me in your prayers," she added.