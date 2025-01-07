Ruby Franke’s Daughter Implies Mom Used Her Childhood Bedroom During Jodi Hildebrandt Affair

Content warning: child abuse.

Shari Franke, the daughter of convicted child abuser and former family vlogger Ruby Franke, is not holding back in her new memoir The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom.

In the book, which came out on Tuesday (Jan. 7), Shari revealed shocking details about the abuse she experienced throughout her childhood and her mother's descent into even more darkness through former Mormon therapist Jodi Hildebrandt.

According to Page Six, at one point, Shari revealed that her mother was "sneaking around" with Hildebrandt, who became the vlogger's "business partner."

The outlet reported that Shari wrote that Hildebrandt moved herself into the Franke family's home and demanded to take over Shari's childhood bedroom, leaving her to sleep on the couch.

She added that the room and the entire second floor were then deemed "off limits" to Franke's then-husband, Kevin.

READ MORE: Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Abusing Her Kids

Shortly after, Franke reportedly moved into the room herself creating a "sanctuary" for the pair to "hunker down" after Hildebrandt began "experiencing incredibly detailed visions."

During one of the pair's "shopping trips" to Mexico, Shari wrote that she reentered her old room and was "confused" by what she encountered.

"The room was bathed in the soft glow of candles. The air was heavy with the scent of lavender and vanilla wafting from the massage oils on the dresser," she wrote.

"I quickly grabbed what I needed and got the hell out of there, feeling like I had just walked into someone else’s honeymoon suite. The only thing missing was rose petals on the bed," she continued.

She then caught Franke looking "mischievous" while sneaking out of the room at 5 a.m.

"Her hair [was] messy, cheeks flushed and her robe hastily tied," Shari wrote, adding that Franke had a "strange smile" on her face.

"What the hell was going on? Why was Ruby sneaking around in the middle of the night like a teenager trying not to get caught by her parents? Were they really doing candlelit massages in my bedroom?" she questioned in the book.

She also noted that the pair "condemned queerness very publicly in their ConneXions videos, while embodying it privately. In [her] room. On [her] bed, most likely."

Franke and Hildebrandt were both arrested in August 2023 after one of Franke's children managed to escape the home where the two were horrifically abusing two of her six kids.

"Finally," Shari wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

Franke and Hildebrandt both pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and received four consecutive sentences of between one and fifteen years imprisonment.

They must serve a minimum of four years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.