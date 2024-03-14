These Viral Pet Sandworm Videos Are the Cutest Memes to Come Out of ‘Dune: Part Two’

Dune: Part Two may be taking over the box office, but this adorable meme inspired by the film is currently taking over TikTok.

In the film franchise, Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, unites with the indigenous Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis as they go to war against House Harkonnen.

However, the Fremen have a special force on their side: the giant sandworms that hide just beneath the sandy surface.

These worms can be called by stomping on the sand or using a device that makes a rhythmic sound.

Now, people with pets all across the internet are acting as if their animals are the sandworms.

In one clip, a TikTok user lightly pounds her fist on her bed. Her Dachshund begins to slither under the covers before finally emerging.

Another similar video features a Yorkie dressed in a cute little outfit.

Check out more adorable Dune sandworm pet spoofs, below:

Dune: Part Two was originally set to be released on Oct. 20, 2023, but the film's release was ultimately delayed until March 1.

According to CNN, the sequel opened to $82.5 million domestically at the box office. The film earned $170 million at the global box office.

Dune: Part Two has earned a total of $379 million at the box office as of publishing.

The movie has been lauded by critics and fans alike, with critics at Rotten Tomatoes scoring it at 93 out of 100.