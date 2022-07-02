What Song Does Eddie Munson Play in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale?

There's a lot on the minds of Stranger Things fans after the Season 4 finale. But now, fans have the answer to what song Eddie Munson performed during the final episode of the show.

Warning: Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers ahead!



Earlier this month when the Stranger Things teaser trailer was released, fans saw that Eddie would be playing the guitar on top of a trailer in the Upside Down during a lightning storm.

TikTok users began analyzing the clip to see what chords he was playing to see if they could determine what song he would be performing. Some TikTokers theorized that it was Europe's "The Final Countdown" while some correctly figured out the tune.

Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) dedicated the song to Chrissy before breaking out into an epic guitar solo. The song turned out to be "Master of Puppets" by Metallica. The song is the title track from the band's 1986 record.

This season, other artists like KISS, Journey, Talking Heads, The Beach Boys and Kate Bush had their music featured in the hit 80's-themed Netflix series. Quinn actually used music to get into his character.

"I listened to a lot of heavy metal and that was my... God, it's impossible to not sound pretentious when you say it, but, yeah, that was my way in," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Prior to filming, Quinn actually began playing guitar after watching Jack Black in the 2003 cult-classic School of Rock.

"I've played since I was 7, and I've had huge breaks," he shared. "I wouldn't consider myself a brilliant guitarist, but I can play it. That was very lucky because those scripts came out, I think, at some point in the pandemic. I did start practicing pretty furiously."

Watch the epic scene, below.