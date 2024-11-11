Woman Rejects Boyfriend’s ‘Fake Proposal’ in Front of Eiffel Tower

A woman on Reddit shared that she rejected her boyfriend's "fake proposal" in front of the Eiffel Tower while on vacation.

"It was a fantastic, amazing and romantic vacation all up to the point when my partner suggested we ask a stranger to take a picture of us in a 'fake proposal' in front of the Eiffel Tower," she wrote in her post.

She said that her heart "started beating so fast" and that she thought the fake proposal was a "ruse for a real proposal."

"He said that proposal pictures in this spot were really popular and that we should 'take the opportunity' while we can," she continued.

"I said that I wasn't really interested in a fake proposal picture and that I thought it was weird that he would suggest that. We moved on pretty quickly and went to dinner," she said.

However, she couldn't get the fake proposal off her mind and decided to bring it up again when they got back to their hotel.

"I asked him explicitly 'were you planning on actually proposing to me and I ruined it?' and he said no, that he doesn't think we are ready for that step (and for the record, I agree)," she wrote.

He reiterated that he just wanted to get a picture at the popular proposal location.

"He said that he always thought the proposal picture in front of the Eiffel Tower was really romantic and that he's worried whenever he actually does propose it won't be as romantic as Paris, so he wanted to get the picture while we could," she shared.

"[I] told him that I was only interested in actual proposal pictures," she added.

After her admission, her boyfriend was "crestfallen" by her reaction.

"I called some friends when we got home and got mixed advice, some agreeing that it was a really odd request, and some saying I should have just taken the fake proposal photo which would have been no harm done," she said.

Many commenters agreed that it was a weird thing to do.

"It is weird. And also tone deaf on his part. Like, what was he planning on doing with the photos?" one person commented.

"WTF are you supposed to do with 'fake' proposal pictures? Save them until you get engaged and then send out 2yo photos and have everybody say 'did they go to Paris again?'" another person agreed.

"This sounds like something he wants to do for the aesthetic and not for the emotions, and that's not just fair to you," someone else said.