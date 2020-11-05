Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out relatable election day food trends, why Gap is in hot water over a hoodie and more, below!

Americans Turn to Food and Booze to Get Through Election Day

Google Trends reported that "fries near me" and "liquor stores near me" reached new highs as election night droned on. Google also found that "near me" searches for pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican food were rising in the hour before the first polls closed. What better way to calm anxious nerves than with some good ol' comfort food, right?

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Gap's Red and Blue Election Hoodie

Gap is facing some backlash after posting a red and blue hoodie in a now deleted tweet, with the message, "The one thing we know is that together, we can move forward." Many labeled the message tone-deaf, as Chrissy Teigen even joked, "Yay, we can just walk sideways depending on the city we're in." (via People)

For Stressed Americans, It's Time to Meditate!

A recent survey found that 52 percent of Americans believe that their mental health is suffering due to the presidential election. So, it makes sense that people are turning to meditation and self-care. The folks at Aura, a meditation app, report that anti-anxiety-related app usage was up by 50 percent on election day, while anti-stress-related usage has been up by 70 percent over the last month. (via TMZ)

TikTok Video Shows College Student Finding Dozens of Bottles Filled With Urine?!

A video of a Massachusetts college student cleaning up her filthy basement went viral on TikTok as viewers were horrified to see that her boyfriend had allegedly left dozens of water bottles filled with his own urine. Gross! (via DailyMail)

Kylie Jenner Slammed for Launching New Cosmetic Line Amid Election

While Kylie did ask her Instagram followers to go out and vote, fans were still not happy that she decided to announce the KYLIE restock of her Kendall Collection on election night. (via Page Six)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Introduce New Puppy

The celeb couple recently introduced their family's newest addition, an adorable little puppy named Tarzan. He's absolutely the cutest thing! See below: