TV Executive Claims He Was Told Not To Look at Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen Show is under investigation following allegations of bullying and racism made by staff members. Former Australian TV executive Neil Breen has his own claims about the show. He told 4BC that it was like “walking on eggshells” on set and he wasn’t even allowed to look at Ellen while he worked on the show. He didn’t know if the rules came from her or someone else because he never met her. (via Yahoo!)

Americans Waste Uneaten Fruit

In a survey conducted by the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, the average American wastes over $500 of uneaten fruit per year. The survey, which polled 2,000 adults, suggests that Americans can save on their groceries if they buy less fruit. Yet, 70 percent of people said they don’t eat enough fruit. (via Study Finds)

Roller Coaster Traps Riders 150 Feet in the Air

A theme park ride in the U.K. trapped riders 150 feet in the air when it broke down Sunday (July 26). The Millennium roller coaster at Lincolnshire’s Fantasy Island stopped for over an hour before staff were able to use harnesses to help the passengers off the ride. Many riders were terrified and left in tears. (via People)

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Makes Special Request to Judge

Nicki Minaj’s husband wants to be there for the birth of their first child. Kenneth Petty submitted legal documents to the judge to modify the terms of his trial conditions so he can travel periodically with Minaj and attend the birth of their baby. According to Petty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t oppose his request, so the judge must sign off. Petty was arrested for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in California when he moved to the state with Minaj. (via TMZ)

O Magazine Features Breonna Taylor on Cover



For over 20 years, Oprah Winfrey has been on the cover of O Magazine. However, in light of recent events, the media mogul put Breonna Taylor on the cover. (via Cosmopolitan)

Sam Hunt Opens Up About DUI

Sam Hunt opened up about his 2019 DUI in which he was charged with an open container. He said he takes responsibility and doesn’t want to hide the incident. He also doesn’t want to glorify alcohol in his music, either. (via WPST)

Taylor Swift Is Still Full of Surprises

Taylor Swift just released a surprise album, but the surprises don't end there: She also released a brand new version of her single, "cardigan." Listen below: