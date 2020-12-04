Elon Musk Pledges to Put Humans on Mars in the Next Six Years

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Elon Musk's Mars promise, this year's hottest dog names and more, below.

Elon Musk Pledges to Put Humans on Mars by 2026!

The Tesla executive said on Tuesday that he is "highly confident" that SpaceX will be able to send humans to Mars by 2026, if not earlier. In fact, Musk wants to send an uncrewed vehicle in two years to see if it can work, that way he can start sending humans six years from now. However, one of Musk's main concerns is developing the technology necessary to make human life “multiplanetary,” saying he wants to see a base on the moon and “a city on Mars." (via New York Post)

Dogs Are Getting Named After the Coronavirus



According to Oklahoma's News 4, many dogs and cats are finding new homes thanks to the pandemic. However, that comes with a cost: A new study of the most popular dog names in 2020 found there were lots of owners picking names like Corona, Rona, Covi, Covid and Fauci to give to their furry friends. (via Ten Country)

Microsoft Patents New Sensor That Tells When You're Bored During Meetings

Microsoft has filed a patent for a new sensor that monitors body language during meetings. The sensors also watch facial expressions and analyze speech patterns. The software company is saying this could be a way for bosses to know if they should improve their meetings and make them more engaging, but we have a feeling it may be used to punish employees rather than make bosses spend time being self-reflective. (via BBC)

Dallas Restaurant Owner Tells Twerkers to Get Out

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails owner Kevin Kelley told TMZ that his restaurant has been inundated with requests to dine there since he gained some notoriety for his anti-twerking speech earlier this week. In the video, Kelley preaches to his customers how his restaurant is meant for fine dining and somewhere for the Black community to gather, not for twerking! He sounds furious with some of his customers' behavior and tells them to GTFO if they want to continue twerking. (via TMZ)

Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Tiger Attacks Staff Member

One of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa took a huge bite into a staffer's arm, nearly tearing the limb off at the shoulder. Carole and Howard told TMZ that Candy Couser, one of their longtime volunteers, stuck her hand into the enclosure of Kimba the tiger to open the door for feeding time, when Kimba suddenly bit into her hand and started thrashing. According other staff members, Kimba eventually let go of Candy's arm and they applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. Needless to say, Candy is lucky to be alive! (via TMZ)

CDC Looks to Shorten Quarantine Time

The CDC is getting ready to make quarantine time a little shorter than 14 days. They say that if you have been exposed to the coronavirus you will only have to quarantine for 10 days. According to FOX 29, the reason behind the high amount of quarantine days is due to the virus taking about four to five days to develop. (via WPST)

Kardashians Play Family FaceTime Prank on Their Closest Famous Friends



The Jenner and Kardashian daughters got together with mother Kris Jenner to play a prank on famous friends such as Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Dave Chapelle and more. Khloé posted the first part of pranks on her Instagram on Wednesday, where the girls sat around an angry-looking Kris to FaceTime their famous friends and see their reactions to the clan just staring at them. Kylie posted the second part on TikTok on Thursday, getting their friends' hilarious reactions. Watch below: