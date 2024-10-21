Which Pop Star Is the ‘Worst’ Celebrity Elvira Has Ever Met?

Horror queen Elvira revealed who her worst celebrity encounter was at a recent fan event.

Elvira, real name Cassandra Peterson, was asked by an audience member to share some of her behind-the-scenes stories about meeting celebrities.

When asked about the worst celebrity she's met, she coyly laughed as the crowd began chanting Ariana Grande's name.

"Oh! Yeah, we didn't have any donuts for her backstage," an offscreen host quipped.

"No, I'll tell you briefly why," Peterson said. "She came and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 21 tickets. We're like, '...okay,' and we give her the tickets."

"She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought," she continued.

"I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them," she said.

"Then I say to her, 'Can we take a photo together?' and she goes, 'No, I don't really do that,'" Peterson claimed, pursing her lips in disapproval.

"I mean, come on! And then she left before my show started. All of her relatives stayed and she took off," she added.

As the crowd reacted in support of Elvira, she nodded, saying, "Okay, right? Just saying!"

"She's playing the wrong witch," the host joked of Grande's upcoming role in the movie musical adaptation of the hit Broadway show Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

Fans defended Grande on Twitter/X after the post gained traction.

"Can she not have ONE bad day? Just one? Anyone who’s ever met Ariana has said she’s the kindest and sweetest person they have ever dealt with," one fan tweeted.

"I'm just confused on why she's making Ariana seem like a b---h in this situation like so what she didn't want a picture with you it was most likely for her friends and family to have a good time," another fan wrote in a tweet.

Others took Elvira's side, like one fan who tweeted, "Elvira definitely deserved better."