Evangeline Lilly Suggests the Coronavirus Is a Hoax and Refuses to Self-Isolate

Evangeline Lilly revealed she refuses to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite what doctors and medical experts are saying about COVID-19, the Lost star is continuing to live her life as normal as opposed to practicing social distancing like the rest of the world is right now.

On Thursday (March 19), Lilly shared a photo of her morning tea on Instagram alongside the caption, "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing #businessasusual."

Within minutes, fans flooded her comments section with disapproving posts and slammed her for being irresponsible. She quickly defended herself and revealed her family has decided not to self-quarantine.

"I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with," Lilly wrote. "They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemoniac and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers."

In response to another comment, the 41-year-old also dismissed COVID-19 as a "respiratory flu" and revealed she's immunocompromised and living with her father who is battling stage 4 cancer.

"I bet we would completely agree on what we want and what we are trying to avoid, and then would challenge each other thoughtfully about how to achieve that," Lilly wrote. "I'm having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving."

"I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune-compromised at the moment," she added. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect."

But wait, there's more: After an Instagram user suggested there's something going on behind the scenes, Lilly theorized the coronavirus could be a hoax because "There's 'something' every election year."

Check out some of Lilly's Instagram replies, below: