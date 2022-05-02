Drake Look-Alike Confuses People in Miami

The fake Drake has struck again. This time the Drake imposter confused some people in Miami.

In a brief video posted by the Instagram account @hoodratchetv on Saturday (April 30), the fake Drake is walking toward a restaurant rocking a black OVO hoodie, yellow pants and white sneakers. With his handler commanding people to move out of the way, the Drake doppelgänger is walking gingerly with his head pressed close to his smartphone. One woman actually touches his arm in hopes to grab his attention, but she fails miserably.

The clip, which has garnered over 1.3 million views so far, also features a snippet of Drizzy’s track “Girls Want Girls” from his latest album, Certified Lover Boy. The lyrics, “And you just got to Miami, need hotel rooms/Niggas told you that they love you, but they fell through/So you shottin’ 42 ’cause you/Aye, and you throwin' on that dress ’cause it's see-through,” can be heard throughout.

Interestingly, in the above viral clip, the fake Drake is still rocking the Certified Lover Boy haircut, which may explain why he was hooded up. The Toronto rap superstar is currently rocking a braided hairstyle.

The Drake imposter is actually a guy named Izzy, who famously goes by Fake Drake. In a November of 2021 interview with the No Jumper podcast, Izzy, who also lives in Toronto like the 6 God, revealed that he gets paid $5,000 for event walk-throughs.

"I’m touring, I’ve got some music events I gotta show up to," he explained. "People DM me like, 'Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake—he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.' $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up."

Drake is not the only hip-hop artist who has an unrelated twin. Both DJ Khaled and Lil Durk have real-life doppelgängers. Check them out below.

Also check out the Fake Drake and the Fake Durk teaming up to do some TikTok videos below.