Fans are shocked by the sudden death of Liam Payne.

One Direction fans took to social media to share their reactions and tributes to the late singer, who fell from his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (Oct. 16) night. He was 31.

Most fans were shocked by his sudden death and couldn't believe the news, sharing favorite memories, shocked gifs and photos of the late "Strip That Down" singer.

"What do you mean Liam Payne just died on a random Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires he was literally posting on Snapchat like 30 minutes ago and then somehow died WHATS GOING ON?" one user tweeted.

Another fan brought up a startling potential theory, that the first One Direction reunion would be a funeral.

"Why does it feel like we entered into another alternate universe…like [what do you mean that] Liam Payne is dead," a user questioned.

For some 1D fans, this marked the first time that a celebrity they admire has died. "I don't know why but hearing Liam Payne just died doesn't even feel real ??? Like that doesn't feel like something that could've happened," one person wrote with over 20,000 people agreeing with her.

Less than an hour prior to the fall, Payne consistently posted about his day on Snapchat with selfies, videos and speaking about his plans to play polo later on.

See social media reactions and tributes to Liam Payne, below.