5 Reasons We Can’t Wait to Experience Live Music Events Again

If there’s one thing COVID-19 has us missing, it’s live music.

The first half of 2020 has seen countless artists and music festivals cancel their events in an effort to keep concertgoers, artists and staff safe and properly socially distanced amid the pandemic—but our playlists just can’t compare when it comes to the unique experience that live music provides fans. Though we don’t know when we’ll be able to attend festivals again, we can’t help but dream about the concerts yet to come in our future.

Thankfully, festivalPass is offering music lovers a fresh new way to gear up for live music events right around the corner.

The world’s first live events subscription service across music, film, food, theater and more, festivalPass allows members to enjoy thousands of local and global events for just one monthly fee. For concertgoers, it’s practically a master key for all things live music in the form of a social mobile app!

While we wait for life to get back to normal and for concerts and musical festivals to safely come back into our lives, below, we’ve rounded up five reasons we can’t wait to go to concerts and live music events again.