5 Reasons We Can’t Wait to Experience Live Music Events Again
If there’s one thing COVID-19 has us missing, it’s live music.
The first half of 2020 has seen countless artists and music festivals cancel their events in an effort to keep concertgoers, artists and staff safe and properly socially distanced amid the pandemic—but our playlists just can’t compare when it comes to the unique experience that live music provides fans. Though we don’t know when we’ll be able to attend festivals again, we can’t help but dream about the concerts yet to come in our future.
While we wait for life to get back to normal and for concerts and musical festivals to safely come back into our lives, below, we’ve rounded up five reasons we can’t wait to go to concerts and live music events again.
- 1
Those euphoric crowd singalongs
Is there anything more bliss- and adrenaline-inducing than singing (or shouting) your favorite lyrics alongside hundreds or thousands of other fans in a mass singalong? We really miss losing our voice and hearing by the end of the night.
- 2
Making eye contact with the artist onstage
It’s a rare occurrence, but there’s nothing more validating than getting noticed by locking eyes with your favorite pop star on stage. Plus, we totally miss waiting at the stage door or in the parking lot after the show to try and score an autograph or selfie with the performer.
- 3
Dancing your butt off in a sea of people
Sure, we’re no stranger to the solo living room dance party or hairbrush-as-a-microphone move, but nothing beats getting your groove on in a sea of sweaty fans, where the music’s loud, the bass is bumping, and who needs personal space anyway?
- 4
Discovering new music acts to love
While it’s always fun to stumble upon new artists and bands on a playlist, nothing beats the thrill of discovering a new music act to obsess over in a live space. Live music just hits differently, and there’s a certain sense of authenticity to recommending a new musician to all your friends after first seeing them live as an opener or in a festival lineup.
- 5
The indescribable connection between fans
There’s a special sense of community between music fans that, while present on social media, is extra magical when experienced at a concert. Whether it’s the aforementioned dancing and singing along with the crowd, or the inevitable friend-making, or the general sense of togetherness, there’s something wonderful about knowing you belong right here, right now.