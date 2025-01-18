Here’s the Message You Get If You Try to Open TikTok Now

TikTok sent a message to its American users just hours before the official TikTok ban goes into effect.

On Saturday (Jan. 18), the short-form vertical video app released a statement to its users. When users opened the app for the first time in the evening a message is prompted.

"Important update from TikTok: We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," the message reads. "We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned."

TikTok is set to go dark on Sunday (Jan. 19) at 12:01 AM ET. You'll recall that the Supreme Court upheld the ban on Friday (Jan. 17) over privacy concerns and its ties to China. President-elect Donald Trump told Meet The Press on Saturday (Jan. 19) that he was considering all of his options in regard to the ban, when he takes office on Monday (Jan. 20).

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation,” Trump said.

Ironically, it was Trump who proposed the TikTok ban during his first presidential term. On July 31, 2020, Trump ordered ByteDance to divest ownership of the app and threatened to remove it from the app store for Americans. On Aug. 6, 2020 he signed an executive order officially banning TikTok in 45 days if it was not sold by ByteDance, which it was not. TikTok sought a preliminary injunction to stop the app from being banned by Trump's administration. In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order revoking the TikTok ban.