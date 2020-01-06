‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers Given Green Light to Sue Michael Jackson’s Estate

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Adrien Broner hitting on a minor, Dr. Phil's bizarre house and more, below

Leaving Neverland Accusers Given Green Light to Sue MJ's Estate

James Safechuck and Wade Robson, the two men featured in the documentary Leaving Neverland, were given the go-ahead to sue Michael Jackson's estate for sexual abuse. When they first tried to file, the judge threw the case out because they waited too long. Up until now the statue of limitations required them to file before they turned 26. But a new law took effect on January 1, 2020, which allows sexual abuse victims to sue until they're 40. Therefore, it was ruled that the two men can go to trial with their claims that Michael Jackson molested them as children. (via TMZ)

Study Shows the More We Watch TV, The More We Prefer Thin Women

A new research study found that TV has seriously skewed many views towards women. The more time individuals spend watching TV, the more viewers prefer thin female bodies. The study was done by researchers at Durham University in the U.K., who found that the phenomenon is caused by most television programs portraying thinner women much more frequently than plus-sized women. (via StudyFinds)

Loneliness Is Just as Lethal as Smoking 15 Daily Cigarettes

Lonely people are 50 percent more likely to die prematurely than those with healthy social connections. You might think you're the only one who is experiencing this, but you'd be surprised at how many people are lonely right now. Studies show half of Americans are feeling lonely and isolated right now. Find out some of the reasons loneliness can be deadly via Inc.

Adrien Broner Tries to Shoot His Shot With 16-Year-Old Bhad Bhabie

Professional boxer Adrien Broner got caught sliding into a minor's DMs—actually he wasn't caught, he was blasted. 16-year-old rapper Bhadie Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, posted a screenshot showing a very sketchy Instagram notification from 30-year old Broner, which reads, "Text me crazy girl." Bhad Bhabie's fans fans immediately went after the boxer on social media, lighting up his page with comments saying he should go to jail. Broner later came out and said it was an honest mistake and he didn't know that she was underage.

Dr. Phil recently put his Beverly Crest mansion on the market for $5.75 million, and the photos of the inside have left people... flabbergasted. See for yourself, below. (via PopCrush)

Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating On Him With Brother-In-Law in Front of Entire Wedding

CRINGE. Watch below if you can stand it: