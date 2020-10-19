‘Grown-ish’ Star Francia Raisa Says Trump Rally Attendees Boxed Her In on Freeway: ‘I Almost Crashed’

Francia Raisa posted a tearful video describing a scary run-in with a Trump motorcade while driving on the Los Angeles freeway.

"I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f--king boxed me in and they're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, 'Ha ha,'" the Grown-ish star shared in a series of Instagram Stories.

"I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out. I was trying to go around it. They boxed me in on the f--king freeway. All I wanted to do was go around. I could have crashed."

The 32-year-old actress explained that her being targeted was likely racially motivated, as she is of Mexican heritage.

"I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great? That's f--cked up,” she continued. “I could have f--king died right now. That was so f--king dangerous, pointing at me and laughing at 'a Mexican.' That was really f--king dangerous."

She later shared an Instagram Story from friend and Glee star Amber Riley, who also discussed the incident.

"Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f--k out today," Riley shared. "She was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car. A woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f--k with her. I was on the phone. I saw this myself."

TMZ reports that the cars on the 405 were heading south to Orange County, where President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser event in Newport Beach on Sunday.