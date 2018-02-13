12 Female Celebrity Friendships That Have Outlasted the Spotlight

12 Female Celebrity Friendships That Have Outlasted the Spotlight

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Forget the celebrity power couple: female friendships are officially Hollywood’s new #Goals.

Whether they’re eye-rolling their way through silly rumors, standing in as each other’s plus ones, or teaming up for prestige content, women within the entertainment industry have long stood by each other both on-screen and off.

Below, click through to look back at some of Hollywood’s longest lasting BFFs, from Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King’s famed 40-year run to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s comedy tag-team rise.

12 Female Celebrity Friendships That Have Outlasted the Spotlight

Filed Under: Amy Poehler, Ashley Tisdale, Busy Philipps, Cameron Diaz, Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, Francia Raisa, Gayle King, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Penelope Cruz, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Tina Fey, Vanessa Hudgens
Categories: Celebrity, News, Photo Galleries, Valentine's Day

More From PopCrush