Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out plant parents, why Super Bowl players are receiving cams from a porn site and more, below!

Frank Sinatra's Golden Toilets Snag Thousands at Auction



Marble and gold-gilded toilets owned by iconic crooner Frank Sinatra went to auction Sunday (Jan. 26) at the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, from the executive suite at which Sinatra used to reside during his residencies. One toilet reportedly sold for $4,250, which another, lacking a gold seat, sold for $1,800. (via CNN)

7 in 10 Millennials Consider Themselves 'Plant Parents'

A poll of 2,000 people aged 25 to 39 found that taking care of plants is more challenging than many originally expected. 20% said they would rather go through a root canal than take care of a plant. While almost half said they just don't know how to take care of a plant properly, 81% felt that adding plants to their living space or work space had a positive effect on their mental and physical health. Four out of five polled revealed that taking care of a plant helped them learn how to take better care of themselves. (via UK News)

Vegetarian Food Company Develops Nicotine-Like 'Meat Patch'

Having a craving for meat but trying to live a more healthy lifestyle? Fear not! Strong Roots, an Irish vegetarian frozen food brand, paired up with an Oxford professor to create a "meat patch" that's used similarly to a nicotine patch in order to curb carnivorous cravings. Instead of wearing the patch, the item is like a scratch-and-sniff sticker that releases the odor of bacon. They claim that the "sense of smell is strongly connected to our ability to taste, therefore experiencing food related cues such as smelling a bacon aroma can lead us to imaging the act of eating the food." (via FOX News)

Do Popeyes' New Uniforms Rip Off Queen Bey?



The famous fast food chicken joint just unveiled new employee uniforms which look extremely similar to Beyonce's new Adidas x Ivy Park activewear collection. Her collection includes a maroon and orange color scheme, which resembles the Popeyes' colors.

Porn Site To Give Webcams to Super Bowl Players

As the Superbowl LIV players prepare for the big game, CamSoda, a live porn site, is offering free HD webcams to NFL players set to play on Super Bowl Sunday. Apparently, players are used to getting their homes burglarized during the big game (Rob Gronkowski in 2018 and Yasiel Puig in 2017) and CamSoda wants them to be focused on the Super Bowl. The offer is supposedly a security measure to ward off potential thieves. (via TMZ)