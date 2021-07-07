Are Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Other Stars Launching a Legal Fund for Britney Spears?

Britney Spears apparently has some serious star power behind her conservatorship legal battle.

On Tuesday (July 6), The Mirror reported that numerous celebrities including Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera are planning a legal fund for the Princess of Pop. The tabloid reports that even Spears' ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, is on board.

"Britney has a lot of famous friends and they are desperate to help," a source told the outlet. "They are all offering to help and they are in touch, they are offering what advice they can. They have also offered to set up a legal fund for her."

The unconfirmed report comes following the announcement that Spears' attorney Samuel Ingham has requested to resign as her counsel, as well as the resignation of the singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph.

Cyrus, for one, has been publicly vocal about her support of Spears. At her concert for the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, where she performed her hit "Party in the U.S.A.," she tweaked a lyric to: "The taxi man turned on the radio / He turned to me and said / 'Free Britney, Free Britney!'"

Cyrus told the audience, "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b----! It’s stressing me the f--- out!" (The original line in the song references Jay-Z.)

Aguilera, who was on the Mickey Mouse Club with Spears during their teen years, previously defended the "Stronger" singer in a series of tweets.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," Aguilera wrote.



Meanwhile, Carey simply tweeted, "We love you Britney!!! Stay Strong."

As for Hilton, the heiress and DJ addressed Spears on her This Is Paris podcast. She said that the situation "broke my heart."

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can’t imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life," Hilton said. "She’s built a huge empire. She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother. She’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life."