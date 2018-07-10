G-Eazy Denied Entry Into Canada, Forced to Cancel Massive Concert

Things aren't going so well for G-Eazy. Amid a breakup and rumors he cheated on his ex, pop-R&B singer Halsey, the rapper was denied entry into Canada Monday (July 9), forcing him to cancel a headlining performing.

Sources told TMZ that G-Eazy was turned away by customs agents at the Canadian border in Calgary, just hours before his scheduled headlining performance at the Cowboys Music Festival.

On Monday evening, the Cowboys Dance Hall released a statement regarding the cancellation.

"Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control. Refunds will be processed at the online point of purchase," read the statement.

The venue continued that it would still "throw a massive legendary hip hop party" for attendees.

It's unclear as to why the rapper was denied entry into Canada. G-Eazy has yet to acknowledge the incident on social media and his reps did not respond to TMZ when asked to comment.

In May, the rapper was arrested for assault and possession of cocaine while in Sweden.