G-Eazy Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman at Oscars Party Amid Megan Thee Stallion Dating Rumors

G-Eazy was photographed kissing a mystery woman at a 2020 Oscars after-party just one week after sparking dating rumors with Megan Thee Stallion at the Super Bowl.

Following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which saw Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger take home the night's biggest awards, many A-listers hit up the hottest Oscars parties, including Elton John's bash.

There, the "Me, Myself & I" hitmaker was spotted getting very cozy with a brunette wearing a bright red suit. In photos obtained by HollywoodLife.com, G-Eazy has his hand pressed on the woman's lower back. Though we can't see her face, the rapper looked smitten and at one point, he even gave her a kiss.

It's unclear who the mystery woman is, but the PDA comes just one week after G-Eazy and Megan The Stallion made headlines for that viral video of them kissing. Following the 2020 Super Bowl, he posted a series of clips to Instagram that saw him and the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper cuddling up on a couch at a party.

The internet definitely had fixed feelings about the potential new couple which led Megan to later set the record straight. "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she tweeted, "but I am not f---ing G Eazy."

G-Eazy previously dated Halsey on and off before the two officially called it quits in October 2018.