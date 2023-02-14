Reddit Backs Genderfluid Wedding Guest Who Wore Romper to Ceremony Despite Angering Bride

The internet is backing a genderfluid 16-year-old who wore a romper to a wedding, which infuriated the bride.

Sharing their experience on Reddit, the 16-year-old, who identifies as genderfluid, explained they recently attended a wedding with a very traditional dress code.

"Women wore dresses, and men had to wear something similarly formal, e.g., a suit," they wrote in their post.

"I am AFAB [assigned female at birth], so I was told I would have to wear a dress. I don't identify as a woman, however, so I wasn't comfortable with this and asked for a potential compromise on my outfit," they continued.

However, the bride "insisted" the teen wear a dress.

Trying to find a good compromise, the teen found a romper online that looked "very much like a dress at first glance."

"It's genuinely not noticeable unless you look closely that the bottom part is not a skirt. I wore it to the wedding, and for the first part, everything seems OK," they shared.

See the romper they wore, below:

Unfortunately, things took a turn when the 16-year-old tripped and fell "face first, sprawled out on the floor," during the wedding.

When the other guests gathered to make sure they were OK, the bride noticed the romper.

"The bride notices that the bottom part of my outfit is shorts and not a skirt and loses her s--t and starts screaming at me," they wrote, revealing the bride called them "selfish" for "going against her wishes on her special day."

The bride's reaction triggered the teen, causing them to cry.

"I'm autistic, so I start crying because the mix of pain from scraping my leg and her loud voice yelling is enough to overstimulate me pretty badly. My cousin leads me away to treat my wound, the bride stalks off still fuming and won't speak to us for the rest of the night until we eventually leave at the end of the wedding," they wrote.

In the comments section, Reddit users shared their approval of the teen's wedding attire and slammed the bride for being bigoted.

"I'm a woman who generally likes dresses, and I've worn pantsuits and rompers to weddings in the past purely because I felt like it. It's never been a problem. I'd also add that dress codes should generally be a bit less restrictive for children or teens purely because they probably don't already own formal wear. Your cousin was being unreasonable and cruel, and I suspect that good old transphobia was at play," one person wrote.

"I do not understand why this bride was willing to ruin her enjoyment of her own wedding by fuming over the betrayal that she did not get to see up your skirt. That is just weird, no matter what the gender identity of the guest," another commented.

"You made the best compromise you could, which is a romper. As someone who identifies as a woman but doesn't like dresses, it makes sense that you did the best with what you had. Honestly, the fact you found a romper that looks like a dress was very cool. It's kind of weird that the bride was so hung up on you having to wear a dress. But your family also let you get the romper ... I'm sorry this happened, friend," someone else wrote.

"Sorry, but demanding that someone who is not comfortable wearing a dress to wear one is just insane. Appropriate wedding attire in 2023 has to make room for something other than strictly binary clothing rules — especially when the bride knows a member of her family might struggle with such a dress code," another user weighed in.