Gigi Hadid Slams Claims She’s Trying to ‘Disguise’ Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid hit back at claims that she's been trying to hide her pregnancy.

The 25-year-old supermodel, who has remained private about her pregnancy journey, took to Twitter over the weekend to set the record straight after British Vogue tweeted a story with the headline "Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy."

The article referenced comments Hadid made to a fan during an Instagram Live in June, in which she said wearing baggy clothes "make for an optical illusion."

"Disguise...?" Hadid responded to British Vogue. "I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

"For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she added.

Hadid confirmed she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together back in April during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, two days after multiple outlets reported she was pregnant.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms," she admitted, "but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

"I'm trying [to be present for every part of it]," Hadid continued. "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."

The couple is reportedly expecting a baby girl later this fall.