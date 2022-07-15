It's normal to have disagreements when in a relationship, but it's never okay for someone to get physical with or threaten their partner.

A man on Reddit shared he was shocked after his girlfriend allegedly pointed a gun at him during a heated argument.

Content warning below // domestic violence

The man explained they had never gotten into a physical fight during their four-year relationship, which is why he was so shaken up by the incident. Regardless, he's trying to work things out with her.

"That's probably why I was so shocked when she did it," the man wrote via Reddit. "I've been having trouble sleeping and whenever I see her, I basically freeze up. She has apologized and I told her I forgive her ... which I do. I really love her but I don't know, maybe I'm just overthinking."

However, the man also questioned what might happen if "next time" she doesn't hesitate and actually shoots. Since he "can't think straight," he asked for advice.

He noted that at the moment he doesn't plan on leaving his girlfriend, saying she's a "really beautiful soul" who has helped him overcome many traumatic experiences in his life.

"She helped me heal. She's literally my source of happiness," he continued. "I should have started off by saying this, maybe it would change your opinion."

He added that this is his first relationship, therefore he thinks this might "just a rough patch that most people go through."

However, in the comments section users were shocked by the man's girlfriend's alleged behavior, with many encouraging the man to end the relationship before it gets more volatile.

"My dad taught me to never point a gun at something or someone you don't intend to kill. It is made for killing, not threats or intimidation," one person wrote.

"If someone is willing to point a weapon at you without hesitating, God knows what they can do to you," another commented.

"Too many people are killed by their partners and in most cases the signs were there before they were killed. I am a woman and have to say RUN. Your life is in your hands," someone else advised.

"Guy here, also a survivor of abuse. What would you think about anything I said if the genders were reversed, and the abuser was a dude waving a pistol around at his girlfriend? Run. Don't walk," another user shared.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic abuse, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-799-7233.