Man Heartbroken After Girlfriend Rejects Proposal ‘Because It Didn’t Meet Her Expectations’

A man on Reddit was heartbroken after his girlfriend of six years rejected his proposal while on vacation in Hawaii.

The couple had talked about marriage before and were on the same page, and he even asked her parents for their blessing before he popped the question.

"She wanted a grand wedding proposal similar to the ones you might see on TikTok/Instagram; big 'MARRY ME' letters on the beach, rose petals on the ground, lights, mariachi, etc. I was absolutely on board on doing that for her if it made her happy, but that was something to be planned at a beach back at home since I wouldn’t have the resources to plan it for a trip to somewhere we’ve never been, especially because we booked everything as a last minute vacation just five days prior," he began.

"I planned to propose to her on the day we arrived. I carried the ring in my pocket all day waiting for a good opportunity to ask her (knowing it wasn’t going to be a grand proposal like she had hoped, but I thought because of the circumstances she would be happy). However, we had some completely unnecessary arguments and I decided to postpone because I didn’t want to do it after a bitter day," the man continued.

The second day, he missed the opportunity for a sunset proposal but convinced her to later go on a "night walk" with him on the beach.

"This was when I planned to propose to her. We got to the beach, the city was very much still awake and the lights of the buildings and streets combined with the bright moon illuminated the ocean beautifully," he detailed.

The moment was "beautiful and intimate" as they embraced and kissed on the beach, and finally he knew it was time.

"I started telling her how much I love her and how I want to be with her my entire life, etc. As I started to get on my knee and reached [into] my pocket for the ring, she stopped me. 'I hope you’re not about to propose to me right now, this isn’t what I expected.' My heart dropped, I got back up and stood speechless before starting to walk back to the hotel. I was in no mood to talk about the situation and told her we should talk about it tomorrow," the man recalled.

The next day, his girlfriend insisted he propose again "the right way" at sunset.

"I tell her I can’t do that because she rejected me already. She tells me she didn’t reject it, just simply it wasn’t how she would have wanted it to happen. We spent the next four days in Hawaii in a very tense state but we had to deal with it when we got back home. We live together and for the first night she went to sleep with her parents, now she came back but I don’t want to be home with her there," he shared, adding that he is now questioning their entire relationship.

Users in the comments section sympathized with the man.

"If she is this controlling about the proposal (which sounded beautiful!), just wait 'til you hear her grand wedding plans and how it is all about 'HER big day.' And then the cost... ouch. If any Hawaiian proposal wasn't grand enough... run boy!" one person wrote.

"She's a bridezilla in the making," another commented.

"There’s a chance you don’t get past this. But my first thought is more that it foreshadows a very demanding partner. Does she have other unrealistic expectations about money, cars, vacations, clothes, etc.? Because those can be real detriments to living as partners together," someone else chimed in.