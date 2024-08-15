‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Joan Vassos Says Fans Sent Her NSFW Photos, Feet Pic Requests

Golden Bachelor star Joan Vassos is opening up about the NSFW requests fans have sent her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vassos shared that she gets DMs of viewers' private parts as well as requests for feet pictures from fans.

"[With DMs], they’re just total strangers messaging you. I didn’t really respond to those much. Or I would have little conversations and say, ‘Thank you, you’re so flattering,’ or whatever. But none of them seemed to be anything that would really work out," she said.

She shared that some of the DMs she has received since being on the hit show have been "weird."

"I got d--k pics. And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor. It was scary," Vassos revealed.

The odd requests did not end there, and eventually Vassos' children intervened and began to filter messages for their mom.

"My kids were like, ‘Give me your phone, mom. We’re blocking all this,'” she said.

Fans of the Bachelor series and its subsequent spinoffs were first introduced to Vassos when she appeared as one of the many women on Golden Bachelor vying for Gerry Turner's affection.

Vassos ultimately decided to leave the show on her own accord, citing the reason for her departure as her daughter giving birth.

However, she is not done with the Bachelor universe as she has been chosen to lead the next spinoff series.

The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC Sept. 18.