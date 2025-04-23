ABC has named its newest Golden Bachelor.

On Tuesday (April 22), the network announced that former NFL athlete Mel Owens will be the next titular star of The Golden Bachelor, the hit senior Bachelor spinoff that begin airing in 2023.

Owens will take over over for the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and will also follow Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos.

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is expected to air sometime this fall.

Who Is Mel Owens?

The new Golden Bachelor star is a former athlete with the NFL.

The 66-year-old graduated from the University of Michigan and was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1981 NFL Draft.

A decade later, Owens officially retired from the NFL in 1991 after suffering an injury on the field.

After retiring from the NFL, Owens became a lawyer with an emphasis on helping clients who suffered sports-related injuries.

The former athlete met his previous wife while he was a lawyer, and they share two sons.

READ MORE: Dating Dilemma! Is It ‘Gross’ to Share a Washcloth With Your Partner?

According to ABC, Owens hopes to rediscover a love “rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future and growing stronger together as a couple.”

"As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years," a press release states.

Bachelor in Paradise Is Moving

ABC has also revealed that spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise will move from Mexico to Costa Rica for its upcoming season this year.

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will join the series, and she is expected to bring "the bubbly to rose ceremonies in the all-new Champagne Lounge."

Not everything is changing, though.

Jesse Palmer will return as host, and bartender Wells Adams will also return to the show when it airs this upcoming summer.

Forgotten 2000s Reality TV Shows From the hilarious antics on The Simple Life to the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle of The Osbournes, these throwback shows were the ones to watch back in the day. Plus, how could you ever forget legendary casts from iconic MTV shows like The Hills, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County or Jackass? Below, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best 2000s reality shows that may have fallen off your TV radar. Gallery Credit: Michele Bird