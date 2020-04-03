What’s Up With Governor Cuomo’s Nipple Ring?

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the mystery of Governor Cuomo's nipple ring, the latest coffee trend and more, below!

Does Governor Cuomo Have a Nipple Ring or Not?

New Yorkers have taken to Twitter regarding the standing national question: Does Governor Andrew Cuomo really have a barbell nipple ring? (via TooFab)

Many Americans Fear They Will Lose Their Jobs

With the novel coronavirus sweeping through the States, there is a second concern affecting nearly every household in the country: employment. Many businesses have been forced to close during the crisis, leaving an astonishing amount of people out of work.

More than half of Americans have been found to be spending more money on groceries each week, with 40% admitting that they have been spending more money in general. 45% of respondents to a survey conducted by SurveryMonkey by reported knowing at least three or more people who are now unemployed. (via Study Finds)

Prisons Practice 14-Day Quarantine To Slow Spread Of Illness

Prisoners in the U.S. are being kept in their assigned cells for a 14-day quarantine in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities. The Federal Bureau of Prisons, who announced the action earlier this week, stated that programs such as mental health treatment and education will still be available to inmates. (via TMZ)

State Trooper Starts Story Time Movement

Kentucky State Police Trooper Robery Prudy inadvertently started a national trend for police professionals, officers and firefighters to post videos on social media of them reading. Prudy posted his story time videos online in an effort to connect with youth in the area during social distancing protocols. (via WKYT)

Nickelodeon Will Broadcast NFL Playoff To Appeal To Kids

With the expansion of the NFL Playoffs from 12 to 14 teams, two additional games will be featured during wildcard weekend—incuding an airing on Nickelodeon! Now all the kids will be able to tune into the big game weekend. (via Collider)

Second Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19

A pet cat in Hong Kong tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the South China Morning Post. Supposedly the cat contracted the illness from its infected owner. This now makes two cats that have tested positive. (via TooFab)

University Marching Band Takes Fight Song To Video Chat

The entire Ohio University marching band went viral when they did a virtual video chat performing "Stand Up and Cheer" while in quarantine. Watch below:

Maze Runner Cast Meets Online During Quarantine

Multiple cast members from the movie series Maze Runner film franchise, including Kaya Scodelario, Dylan O’Brien, Will Poulter, Ki Hong Lee and others, shared a group video chat while all practicing social distancing. (via People)

Whipped Coffee Takes Over TikTok

See what social distancing has prompted stay-at-homers to invent! Learn how to make a delicious cup of "whipped" Joe, via People.

Woman Turns Herself Into Potato During Virtual Meeting

Pushing the wrong button on a video chat can prove quite embarrassing, especially for one woman who became a potato during a work meeting... and couldn't figure out how to fix it. (via Buzzfeed News)

J.K. Rowling To the Rescue for Family Entertainment

The author of the legendary Harry Potter series has launched "Harry Potter at Home," which offers multiple ways for families to have fun while diving into Rowling's magical world. (via Just Jared)