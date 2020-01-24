Do you want to attend the 2020 Grammys? Here's what you need to know.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, Jan. 26, in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the most talented artists in the world — and we're all wondering how to score tickets to music's biggest night.

How much are Grammys tickets in 2020?

Unfortunately, Grammys tickets are not available for purchase by the general public because it's a private, invitation-only event reserved for nominees, presenters, select members of the Recording Academy and other VIP guests.

Last year, the Recording Academy tweeted out a message urging fans not to "spend your money with scalpers" because general admission tickets do not exist. They also confirmed that tickets are "100% non-transferable," which means that unless you know someone who's going to the Grammy Awards, you probably can't attend.

How to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards?

You can, however, watch the ceremony live from the comfort of your home — and it's one you won't want to miss. Not only are Billie Eilish, BTS and Lizzo hitting the Grammys stage for the first time ever, but we'll also see performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and more.

The 2020 Grammys begin at 8:00 PM ET on CBS, but if you don't have cable, the event can also be streamed via subscription services like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.