The moment you find out you're going to be a grandparent is supposed to be a heartwarming moment. One grandma, though, couldn't contain her disappointment after it was revealed her granddaughter was having a baby boy and not the little girl she was hoping for.

Dani Florez posted a video to TikTok of her gender reveal party. After she and her partner popped the cannons and blue confetti came streaming out, her grandmother had a "temper tantrum."

The rest of her family was overjoyed by the news, but her grandma was furious.

In the video, the grandma can be seen shaking her head and throwing up her hands in frustration.

"The contrast between everyone celebrating and then her," Florez captioned the viral clip that has amassed over 7.6 million views. "Ps: she’s very happy! This was just her one-minute tantrum."

"Core memory: My grandma getting upset after finding out we’re having a boy because she wanted a girl," the expectant mother wrote over the video.

Watch the clip here:

Florez followed up by letting viewers know that she was not mad at her grandma's reaction.

"Also! Just in case for those getting triggered... I’m fine. It's not a big deal for us. She’s the best grandma in the world. It was hilarious for us," she wrote. She also explained why grandma was so upset: "Backstory: I told her I was going to name the baby after her if it was a girl! This is why she got upset. She was totally happy right after promise."

TikTok users were tickled by the elder woman's reaction.

"The way she’s dramatically lost in the crowd fighting her emotions," one person wrote, while another commented: "Grandmas start acting like little kids when they reach that age. It’s so cute, I loved seeing how chiflada mine got as she got older."

"She looked like a little girl upset after not winning a game lol," a third commented, while a fourth wrote: "Lmaoo this is the cutest tantrum I've ever seen."