Grimes Just Got a Huge Back Tattoo Done in White Ink

Grimes just unveiled her latest ink... and it's totally out of this world.

On Sunday (April 11), the musician revealed her huge new back tattoo on Instagram, describing the design as "beautiful alien scars."

The all-white design features a complex web of lines that stretch from the "Delete Forever" singer's shoulders all the way down to her tailbone. The piece is a work from artist Tweakt, which was then elaborated upon by the "alien computer brain" of Nusi Quero.

Quero detailed the process behind the tattoo design in an Instagram story. "@tweakt Drew the base shapes on an iPad and then emailed me the image file," he explained. "I turned it into 3D geometry, selected vertices on the shape, and guided and grew the embellishments along and around the shapes that he laid down first with a series of procedural operators (math rules) in a way that I felt spoke to his shapes, and @grimes."

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars," wrote Grimes in the caption of her post. "Hope everyone's having a good day."

See the new ink, below.

Since revealing her latest tattoo online, Grimes has received comments from some of her famous followers. Singers Princess Nokia and Ashnikko, TikTok star Bella Poarch and makeup artist Paige Piskin have all chimed in with compliments.

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) has always aligned herself with the unusual, from her bold fashion choices to her and boyfriend Elon Musk's decision to name their baby X Æ A-12. That said, it's no surprise that her new back tattoo is just as unique as she is. We can't wait to see what it looks like when it fully heals.