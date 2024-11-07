Groom Calls Off Wedding After Fiancee ‘Bothered’ by Cheap Engagement Ring, Demands $20,000 Upgrade

A man on Reddit ended his engagement after his bride discovered the cost of her $2,400 lab-grown diamond ring and demanded he buy her a more expensive one.

"She told me she felt hurt that I would spend so little on her, claiming it reflected her worth and the seriousness of our future marriage," the groom wrote.



His fiancée was offended by the price, telling him that she deserved a ring worth "at least $20,000."



The man noted he could afford a more expensive ring, but tried to reason with her regarding the more financially responsible things they could do with that money.

"I pointed out that there are smarter ways to use $20,000: paying off a car loan, putting it toward a down payment on a house, investing, or even funding her business idea—something we had talked about before. As someone who didn’t grow up with financial stability, becoming financially secure and literate is a major priority for me," he explained.



Still, his bride insisted she was "bothered" by the price of her ring and demanded better.



"Gentlemen: the price of a diamond ring should never dictate the quality of your marriage. I don’t need to be married to know that. I’ve been a supportive and committed partner (otherwise, she wouldn’t have accepted my proposal). Her response shocked me, and after a lot of reflection, I ultimately decided to end our relationship," he revealed.



Though the breakup has been "rough," the man has come to terms with the fact that he and his ex-fiancée "have different values."

"I realized this isn’t the kind of marriage I want. It hurts — I won’t lie — but a price tag on a shiny mineral shouldn’t define the foundation of a partnership," he concluded.



In the comments, users backed his decision for ending their relationship.

"Dang, if she doesn’t want it someone else will eventually. Glad you called it off, she needs to get her priorities straighten out," one person wrote.

"You dodged a bullet," another weighed in.

"Mine from my first was $750. The one we were looking at now is about $350. The cost of the ring is not indicative of the strength of someone’s love," someone else chimed in.

