Family Roasts ‘Stupid’ Groom for Secretly Getting Married

A man on Reddit has been called "stupid" by his family for his decision to secretly get married.

"I am 24m my wife is 25f, I had been dating her for past 4 years, I love her very much I truly find comfort in her I wanted to ask her to marry me but I didn't because of my family but a month ago she surprised me and proposed marriage and I fell for her even more and instantly agreed," the man began.

He shared that his family has been against the couple marrying since his girlfriend was first introduced to them.

"I introduced my gf to my family almost 7 months ago, my family didn't like her and when I told them I wanted to marry her they were against it, their reason was that my wife's background is lacking and I do not deserve her and she doesn't look nice and they will not accept my marriage and disown me if I get married and demanded from me that I leave her," the man said.

"Back then I got angry and said I didn't want to talk to them and left after arguments, they kept calling me and tried to get in contact with me but I ignored them all and I was not in contact with my family for past 4 months. I got married to my now wife a few week ago, it was a small wedding, only our close friends and her family and from my side only my cousin sister I was in contact with was invited, we got married and we have been living together happily. But 4 days ago I got a call from my mom, I didn't want to pick her call but my wife urged me to talk to her, her first question to me was am I still together with my wife, I told her that I got married to her a while ago," he continued.

His mom cut the call with him and she ended up calling him "stupid" for his decision to get married.

"She immediately cut the call after calling me stupid and next thing she did was visit us and she kept getting angry and crying and ask me why I did all this and not telling any of my family members, I told her that I didn't invite them cause we weren't in contact and y'all would insult my wife and I didn't want negativity. She called me a bad son and unfilial, she left after yelling at me and my wife for like 20 minutes I didn't want to hurt my mom so I said nothing and she left crying," the man revealed.

"Now everyone in my family knows, some are calling me names for hiding it all and a few like my aunt and my cousin sister and my grandma are on my side, my dad sent me a text in which he said I won't get anything from him and he is going to disown me," he concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off with many agreeing the man was not wrong.

"Tell them that they are permanently out of your life and will never get to meet your future children, then subtract these toxic people from your life. You'll be so glad that you did," one person commented.

"You’re a bad son for marrying the woman you love? She’s a bad mom for not supporting you and judging your gf at the time and insulting your now wife. You can simply say, 'Since you didn’t think my wife was good enough for me I didn’t find it necessary to invite you to a wedding you would not support. I plan to have a long happy marriage and you’re welcome to be apart of that if you’re willing to be respectful.' She’s probably mad bc her friends or other family members are asking why she wasn’t at the wedding and now feels bad for herself that others see her badly. Focus on your marriage and don’t let anyone ruin it for you. Your wife is your new family," another user wrote.