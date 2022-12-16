Gucci Mane’s Former Manager Claims Rapper ‘Didn’t Like’ Nicki Minaj ‘Cause She Wouldn’t Have Sex With Him

According to both performers' former manager, Gucci Mane's supposed past dislike for fellow rapper Nicki Minaj allegedly stems from her refusing to sleep with him.

The claim comes from rapper Waka Flocka Flame's mother and famed hip-hop manager Deb Antney, who used to work with both Gucci and Nicki in the mid-to-late 2000s.

During an appearance on rapper and MC Math Hoffa's podcast, My Expert Opinion, Antney dished about how Gucci's alleged dislike for Nicki began, claiming it was because Nicki wouldn't have sex with him.

"You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her. He didn’t like Nicki. Because he couldn’t f--k her. He didn’t like her! But for you to give these big-ups to the s--t that he did? That s--t was crazy! He ain’t do nothing for you! He didn’t even like her!" Antney claimed.

"He had a fit when I had her getting on a record. But I wanted all of them to work together because we’re a family, so we all have to be together," she continued.

Antney also called Gucci Mane "selfish."

"He’s very selfish. He’s very much to himself. I don’t even understand how he gets to sign artists. I never let artists sign to other artists because they not gonna let them become bigger than them," she added.

Watch the full episode below:

In 2013, Gucci Mane allegedly claimed he and Nicki Minaj had slept together.

"Me and waka f--k nikki minaj dats nothing. Her intervention my d--k in her throat I moved dat b---h to atl. B---h u was sleepin n d car. B---h. I pulled dat b---h off wayne bus," Gucci allegedly wrote in a series of since-deleted vulgar tweets.

The tweets led to a Twitter feud between the two rappers, with Nicki denying Gucci's claim.

"May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man. Lmfaoooooooooo," Nicki reportedly tweeted in response, adding, "He’s fighting so hard for one more ounce of relevance."

However, it appears the two rappers have since reconciled.

The two teamed up for the song "Make Love" in 2017.

Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj's "Make Love" Music Video Below: